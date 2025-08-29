State Team inspects DDUSY projects Arunachal district

Our correspondent

Itanagar: A state monitoring team on Thursday inspected more than 13 project sites under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Swavalamban Yojana (DDUSY) in Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh, and flagged poor cooperation from banks, which beneficiaries said was discouraging local youth and entrepreneurs.

The team, headed by state monitoring & evaluation, finance, planning and investment director Mokir Eshi Ori, was accompanied by district planning officer Tapak Rakmi, DACO Taw Ekke and other development officials.

They reviewed both completed and ongoing projects taken up under the scheme from its inception till FY 2024–25, while also verifying income and employment records.

During the field visit, several beneficiaries complained that banks were very less responsive and often resorted to delaying tactics in releasing loan amounts, which sometimes disheartened young entrepreneurs.

“The bankers need to correct themselves in the days to come,” Ori said, pointing out that banks have only a 30 per cent loan component, repayable with interest, while 40 per cent comes as government assistance and 30 per cent as self-contribution. Banks should not delay but strictly adhere to the state government’s policy to encourage unemployed youth through the DDUSY scheme, he stressed.

