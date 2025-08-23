World Entrepreneurs’ Day observed at Sibsagar Commerce College

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: World Entrepreneurs’ Day was celebrated with enthusiasm at Sibsagar Commerce College on Thursday under the initiative of the Department of Banking and Insurance. The programme aimed at motivating students by highlighting the inspiring journeys of former students who have established themselves as successful entrepreneurs.

Two distinguished alumni of the college, Noren Chetia and Rawnak Bajaj, graced the occasion as guest speakers and shared their real-life experiences.

Chetia, who runs a retail business and a paver bricks enterprise employing nearly 60 people, is an epitome of resilience. Despite losing a hand in an accident, he continues to work tirelessly with the help of a prosthetic limb. A former AASU leader, his journey stood as a powerful reminder that determination can turn adversity into opportunity.

Bajaj, another dynamic entrepreneur, has successfully ventured into multiple sectors, including retail business, pharmacy, diagnostic centres, brick industry, piggery, fishery, and poultry. Today, his enterprises provide employment to nearly 200 people. His story highlighted how vision and hard work can create diverse opportunities while contributing to society and the economy.

Dr Saumarjyoti Mahanta, Principal of the college, stated that the interactive session left a lasting impression on the students, who engaged in discussions about the realities of entrepreneurship—the risks, challenges, and rewards. Dr Mahanta expressed hope that the college would continue to organize such sessions in the future to cultivate entrepreneurial spirit among students, inspiring them to innovate, aim high, and contribute positively to society.

