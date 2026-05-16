Stone Pelting, Roadblocks Mark Violent STBAC Bandh in Itanagar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Tension gripped the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) on Friday after a 36-hour bandh called by the ST Bachao Andolon Committee (STBAC) turned violent, with protestors pelting stones at police vehicles and the Itanagar Police Station while also blocking National Highway-415.

The situation escalated in the afternoon after protestors demanded the immediate release of STBAC leaders who had been detained by police in connection with the bandh.

Demonstrators marching from Naharlagun towards Itanagar allegedly resorted to stone pelting, prompting heavy security deployment in sensitive areas of the capital region.

However, in a major step towards easing tensions, the district administration later revoked the preventive detention orders issued against the detained leaders and released all members of the committee.

According to an official order issued by Capital Complex District Magistrate Toko Babu, the preventive detention orders imposed under Section 3(1) of the Arunachal Pradesh Prevention of Unlawful Activities Act, 2014, were withdrawn on Friday evening.

Those released included Millo Ambo, Sol Dodum, Tana Tamar, Diktup Yikar, Raj Brey, Samtang Towsik, Okaylum Mum and Md Azad Islam.

The bandh, which began at 5 am on Thursday and ended at 5 pm on Friday, had earlier remained largely peaceful but disrupted normal life across several parts of the capital region.

Vehicular movement remained thin, while many markets and business establishments stayed closed during the bandh period.

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