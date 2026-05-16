Meghalaya Youth Congress Protests Alleged NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak in Shillong

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: The Meghalaya Pradesh Youth Congress staged a protest at Congress Bhawan in Shillong over the paper leak of the NEET UG 2026 examination, demanding transparency and corrective action from the Government of India and the National Testing Agency.

The demonstration was held amid growing nationwide concerns over the credibility of competitive examinations. The protesters alleged that repeated irregularities in national-level entrance tests have weakened the confidence of students and parents. Raising slogans against the BJP-led central government and the NTA, they said the issue was not political in nature but reflected a serious crisis affecting the aspirations of students preparing for medical entrance examinations across the country.

The party stated that the alleged leak exposed serious lapses in the examination system and called for accountability, transparency, and urgent institutional reforms to restore public trust in the conduct of national examinations.

Vincent H. Pala, president of the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee, criticised the BJP while addressing the gathering. He said corruption had reached unprecedented levels and alleged that even the examination system was not spared, claiming that question papers were being "sold" and that large sections of students were being affected.

He further said that repeated controversies surrounding national examinations had created anxiety, uncertainty, and frustration among students who spend years preparing for competitive tests. He urged the Centre to take decisive action to restore the credibility of the examination process and safeguard the future of students.

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