'Strictly Implement Educational Guidelines,' Says Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Education Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona has emphasised on strict implementation of the government’s guidelines for meaningful teaching and learning process, in the state.

Addressing a district-level review meeting in West Siang district, the minister stressed on practical ideas for merging of low enrolment schools to create an environment of quality education by judicious use of resources.

He directed the district administration and the education department to restructure the proposals for clubbing and merger process presented by the education department for submission to the government, an official communique informed here.

During the meeting, the minister and his team of state-level officers dwelt in detail on improving the education scenario of the district by rationalisation of teachers and schools for better future of the children.

They also interacted with representatives of student unions, NGOs and CBOs, besides panchayat leaders, the MLA and the district administration officials regarding the proposal for clubbing of low enrolment and zero enrolment schools and improving the schools’ infrastructure. West Siang deputy commissioner Mamu Hage apprised the team of the district’s education scenario.

