Tripura to host mega exhibition ‘Vikshit Bharat Vikshit Tripura’

AGARTALA: Tripura is all set to host a mega exhibition titled 'Vikshit Bharat Vikshit Tripura' from February 26 to February 28 at Children's Park in Agartala.

The exhibition will highlight strategies, ideas, and initiatives that will aid the development of the state.

Speaking to ANI, Tripura State President Rajib Bhattacharjee said that the exhibition will also promote the vision of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolution of a developed India.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a vision of 'Viksit Bharat', and we are working towards making that vision a reality. If we look at the budget, the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 is becoming true. Our Tripura CM Manik Saha also aimed for 'Viksit Tripura', and to demonstrate how the 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Viksit Tripura' are becoming a reality, we have organized an exhibition in Agartala. I welcome the youth to witness a glimpse of how the goals of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Viksit Tripura' are heading ahead..." he said.

He noted that DRDO and ISRO will also take part in the exhibition to showcase the development in the defence and outer-space sectors.

Meanwhile, the Tripura Chief Minister on Tuesday said that, as promised to the people of the state, the present government is providing jobs with transparency and job offers are being distributed openly because employment is being given to unemployed youth in a transparent manner.

Saha said this while offering TFS Grade-One Fishery Officer posts to 52 candidates at a function held at Pragya Bhavan.

He said that the goal of every initiative of the government is public welfare.

"Starting from providing jobs for public welfare, various steps are being taken one after another. Only qualified people are currently getting jobs. Only those who prove themselves worthy through their studies are appointed to various posts. Now there is no need to bring any recommendations for jobs," said Dr. Saha.

The Chief Minister said that in the past, it was difficult to get jobs in remote areas of the state due to terrorism and a poor communication system.

"At present, the situation has changed. There is now a peaceful and pleasant atmosphere in the state. The current Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid special attention to the development of the North-Eastern states, and the communication system in the state has improved significantly," he said. (ANI)

Also Read: Development and culture must go together: Arunachal Dy CM Chowna Mein