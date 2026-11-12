Student bodies launch indefinite economic blockade in Arunachal district

Our Correspondent

ITANAGAR: Two major Nyishi organisations on Wednesday launched an indefinite economic blockade at Bhalukpung and Ziro Point (Niechiphu) in Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng district, demanding the arrest of those accused of attacking members of the community and action against police officials for alleged failure to act on earlier complaints.

The agitation, launched at 5 am by the All Nyishi Students' Union (ANSU) and All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA), is also aimed at securing protection for permanent Nyishi settlers in the district and resolving long-standing jurisdictional disputes involving Bhalukpung and claims relating to the Aka domain.

The organisations have warned that the blockade would continue until their demands are met.

In an advisory issued on Tuesday, ANSU president Ashok Doka and ANYA president Jamru Ruja called for immediate action against all those allegedly involved in the October 24 assault on members of the community.

They have also demanded the suspension of the investigating officer and the concerned Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), besides an impartial inquiry into alleged police negligence, partiality and dereliction of duty. The two organisations claimed that the latest agitation followed a series of incidents involving members of the Nyishi community in Bhalukpung over the past seven months.

According to them, 21 houses were burnt at Deputa Nyishi village on April 30, two forest guards were allegedly assaulted at the Tipi Forest Check Gate on July 5, and two Nyishi youths were attacked at the Transport Federation Check Gate on October 24.

They further alleged that the father of one of the victims, who is associated with the Nyishi Elite Society in Bhalukpung, was subsequently assaulted at the Bhalukpung Health Centre.

The organisations accused the local police of delays in registering cases and taking action against those involved, expressing dissatisfaction with the handling of the incidents.

They maintained that no individual should be protected from legal action on the basis of community identity or organisational affiliation.

ANSU and ANYA have also called for the effective implementation of the Bomdila Declaration of 2012 and the Bhalukpung Declaration of 2015, which were aimed at maintaining communal harmony and peaceful coexistence. However, the organisations have exempted ambulances, medical emergencies, fire and emergency services, military vehicles, magistrates on duty and other essential services from the blockade.

Participants in the Nyethrii-Dow festival, traditional convoys and ritual performers have also been kept outside the purview of the agitation.

The organisations have advised commuters and transport operators to make necessary arrangements, as the blockade could disrupt commercial traffic through Bhalukpung, an important entry point connecting Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

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