Minister Pijush Hazarika reviews agriculture and irrigation projects in Dibrugarh

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DIBRUGARH: Assam Agriculture, Irrigation and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika on Wednesday undertook an extensive review of agricultural and irrigation activities in Tinsukia and Dibrugarh districts, inaugurating new infrastructure facilities, inspecting ongoing projects and chairing departmental review meetings.

In Dibrugarh, Hazarika inaugurated the newly constructed conference hall of the Dibrugarh-Chabua-Lahowal Irrigation Division in the presence of Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan. He later chaired a comprehensive departmental review meeting at the conference hall of the Dibrugarh District Commissioner's office.

Expressing satisfaction over Dibrugarh district completing 92.85 per cent of its targeted farmer registrations, the minister directed officials to complete the remaining work at the earliest. He stated that although land-related complications in Cachar, Dima Hasao, and Karbi Anglong districts might affect the state's overall target of 27 lakh registrations, all other districts must complete the process by January 15.

As part of his field-level inspection, Hazarika visited a medium-depth tubewell irrigation project at Mohpuwalimara village in Dibrugarh. Implemented under the SOPD-G scheme of the Irrigation Department, the project is expected to cover 20 hectares of agricultural land.

The minister also inspected a proposed makhana cultivation site near the Bogibeel Bridge. The minister's Dibrugarh programme was attended by the Chief Minister's Political Secretary and MLA Taranga Gogoi, MLA Prasanta Phukan, and MLA Chakradhar Gogoi.

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