Subansiri and Ranganadi hydro electric projects open their sluice gates

A CORRESPONDENT

LAKHIMPUR: Huge amount of excessive water from the catchment areas of the two hydro electric projects has been released from Monday through River Subansiri and River Ranganadi of Lakhimpur district from Monday. As a result of massive flooding has been apprehended in the district in the upcoming days. The excessive water has been released from 2000MW Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project being constructed by NHPC Limited at Gerukamukh of Dhemaji district and Ranganadi Hydro Electric Plant (RHEP), located at Yazali of Arunachal Pradesh and operated by NEEPCO.

It should be noted here that the NHPC authority issued alert regarding the release of the excessive water from the SLHP, the mega river dam project, on Monday Morning.

“Due to unprecedented rains in upstream catchment of River Subansiri in Arunachal Pradesh and as per the early warning system, a prediction from our Control Room, discharge around 16000 cumec is expected from upstream in Subansiri river. It is anticipated that increase in discharge shall start from 5:00 am today onwards and maximum discharge of about 16000 cumecs will pass from Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project Dam at around 8 AM. This may cause floods in the downstream area of Subansiri river. All concern may be vigilant and alert in Downstream area in Dhemaji and North Lakhimpur District”, the alert issued by the SLHP authority said.

Following the release of this huge amount of excessive water from the SLHP catchment area, the water level of the River Subansiri has been rising in alarming rate and inundating number of villages in the downstream of the river in Lakhimpur district.

On the other hand, NEEPCO has been continuously releasing the additional water from the RHEP since Saturday morning after issuing an alert on Friday. The alert said that heavy downpour continued in the State of Arunachal Pradesh causing rise in the water level in the catchment area of the Ranganadi Hydro Electric Plant (RHEP) operated by NEEPCO. “Persistent rainfall has been observed in the upstream of the catchment. The water level may rise in the reservoir due to the continuous rainfall. Everyone is requested not to go near the river banks. Gates may have to be opened in case water level rises in the reservoir”, the alert issued by NEEPCO Ltd.Yazali, AP, added.

Following the alert, NEEPCO released the additional water from the Ranganadi dam by opening one of the dam gates by 100MM 6:45 am on Saturday. Then the dam gate was opened by 300 MM from 9.20 am. Afterward, NEEPCO had been releasing the additional water from the catchment area of the dam by opening the Dam Gate No. 1 by 600 MM since 1.50 pm of Saturday till 9.20 pm of the same day. At 9.20 pm, the dam gate was opened by 400 MM till 7.40 am of Sunday

On Sunday, the Dam Gate No. 1 was kept opening by 800 MM to release the excessive water from 6.15 am to 7.40 am. At 7.40 am, NEEPCO had been releasing the additional water from the dam by opening the same gate by 1100MM till 8.00 am of Monday as per information received. On Monday, NEEPCO released a large amount of excessive water from the catchment area of the RHEP by opening the Dam Gate No. 1 by 1900 MM at 8.00 am. Then the same dam gate was opened by 2200 MM at 9:00 am. At 9:20 am, the Dam Gate No. 1 was opened 2200 MM while Dam Gate No. 2 was opened by 500 MM.

