NEEPCO Issues Alert as Heavy Rainfall Forces Release of Water from Ranganadi Dam in Arunachal Pradesh

LAKHIMPUR: Heavy downpour continues in the State of Arunachal Pradesh causing rise in the water level in the catchment area of the Ranganadi Hydro Electric Plant (RHEP) operated by NEEPCO. It made NEEPCO issue alert of releasing additional water from the Ranganadi dam on Friday.

“Persistent rainfall has been observed in the upstream of the catchment. The water level may rise in the reservoir due to the continuous rainfall. Everyone is requested not to go near the river banks. Gates may have to be opened in case water level rises in the reservoir,” the alert issued by NEEPCO Ltd.Yazali, AP, said.

Following the alert, NEEPCO released the additional water from the Ranganadi dam by opening one of the dam gates by 100MM 6:45 am on Saturday. Then the dam gate was opened by 300 MM from 9.20 am. At the time of filing this report, NEEPCO has been releasing the additional water from the catchment area of the Ranganadi dam by opening the Dam Gate No. 1 by 600 MM since 1.50 pm of Friday.

