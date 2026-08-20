Tawang Electoral Roll Revision: Observer Calls for Accurate, Transparent Voter List

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Electoral Roll Observer Yeshi Wangmu Ringu on Wednesday directed election officials in Tawang district to strictly follow Election Commission guidelines and ensure accurate and transparent revision of electoral rolls under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Ringu, who is also the state Commissioner (Finance), asked officials to promptly schedule hearings on claims and objections, maintain proper records and give every eligible citizen a fair opportunity for enrolment. She also directed Booth Level Officers to upload pending forms without delay.

Officials presented constituency-wise details of the SIR exercise in Tawang, including additions and deletions and the disposal of claims and objections. Ringu sought regular and factual reporting at every stage of the revision. Representatives of political parties shared their observations during an open discussion. Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering suggested that minor discrepancies in names and other particulars could be considered by election officials after proper verification and in accordance with prescribed rules.

The meeting was attended by Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering, Lungla MLA Tsering Lhamu, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Leki Gombu, Zilla Parishad members and representatives of the BJP, PPA and AAP.

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