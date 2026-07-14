Tawang Monastery Marks Conclusion of Annual Lhamo Torchen Ritual

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The three-day Lhamo Torchen ritual concluded at Tawang Monastery on Monday with the traditional burning of the Torgya ritual dough effigy, marking the end of one of the Monpa community's most revered religious ceremonies.

The concluding ceremony was led by the monastery's abbot, Phara Damey Tulku Rinpoche, along with senior monks, as thousands of devotees joined prayers for peace, harmony and the long life of the 14th Dalai Lama.

Held from July 11 to 13, the annual ritual featured prayers for the Dalai Lama's health and for the well-being of all beings. Devotees also invoked Palden Lhamo, the principal Dharma Protector, seeking protection from diseases, natural calamities and other adversities.

The symbolic burning of the Torgya effigy represented the destruction of negativity and the arrival of peace, prosperity and spiritual well-being. The concluding ceremony was attended by local public representatives and a large number of devotees.

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