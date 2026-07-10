Dalai Lama Says Ladakh Climate Aids Recovery, Plans Extended Stay After Knee Procedure

Dharamsala: Tibetan spiritual leader, The Dalai Lama, who is recuperating in Ladakh's Leh from the medical procedure of his left knee, said on Thursday that like in the past he found the climate here at this time of year well suited to his health and would remain here for the next several weeks.

In a thank you message to his followers and well-wishers, who greeted him on his 91st birthday, the Nobel Peace Laureate wrote, "I would like to thank you all for your greetings on my 91st birthday. As I mentioned to those gathered here in Leh on July 6, when I look back on my life, I see that the core of my practice has been to be of benefit to others. That is the altruistic motivation with which I wake up every day."

The spiritual leader also said, "Spreading compassion and kindness continues to be my life's primary mission. Such an attitude is essential to making our world a better place for everyone. I therefore call on my brothers and sisters everywhere, both young and old, to practice warm-heartedness and compassion, with genuine concern for the well-being of others."

"To be able to do so is, I believe, what it means to lead a meaningful and purposeful life of service," the Dalai Lama added.

"As you may be aware, following a successful medical procedure on my left knee in New Delhi last month, I have since been recuperating here in Ladakh. As in past years, I find the climate here at this time of year well suited to my health, and I therefore plan to remain in Ladakh for the next several weeks."

On Dalai Lama's 91st birthday, a joyful celebration was held on July 6 at the Shewatsel teaching ground in Leh.

In his address, the Buddhist monk said, "So, this is my 91st birthday, I've reached the age of 91. When I look back on my life, this altruistic thought to help others has been at the core of my practice. This is what I think about the moment I wake up every day. People everywhere seem to admire me because of this sense of warm heartedness, the thought to benefit others, that I cherish within."

"I'm 91, but according to indications in my dreams it seems I may yet live to be 130. So, I hope to be able to help Chinese people through the teaching of the Buddha and also to help people around the world to lead good, positive lives. This is what I aspire to do -- thank you."

A promoter of peace and religious harmony in the world, the Dalai Lama is one of the respected religious leaders.

His office here says the spiritual leader has been coming to Ladakh for more than 55 years as people have a special bond with him based on their faith and loving-kindness.

The Dalai Lama, who along with many of his supporters fled the Himalayan homeland and took refuge in India when Chinese troops moved in and took control of Lhasa in 1959, is optimistic that he will be able to return to Tibet one day. (IANS)

Also Read: Tibetans Across the World Offer Special Prayers to Celebrate Dalai Lama’s 91st Birthday