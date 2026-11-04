Tawang to host Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav from November 12

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Around 500 artistes from the Northeast and other parts of the country are expected to participate in the five-day Rashtriya Sanskriti Mahotsav in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang district from November 12 to 16.

Organised by the North East Zone Cultural Centre (NEZCC) under the Union Ministry of Culture, the festival will showcase India's cultural heritage through traditional music, dance and other performances.

A coordination meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo reviewed preparations, including accommodation, venue arrangements, security, traffic management, medical and emergency services, and temporary Inner Line Permits for artistes and officials.

NEZCC director Alobo Naga, who attended virtually, said artistes from all eight northeastern states and representatives of seven other zonal cultural centres would participate. Around 500 artistes are expected to reach Tawang from November 10 for rehearsals.

Angmo directed departments and the organising agency to coordinate arrangements and involve local entrepreneurs and self-help groups in accommodation, catering and other services. She also asked the NEZCC to provide the list of VIPs and VVIPs and depute a representative to Tawang in advance.

The festival is expected to promote cultural exchange and provide opportunities for local communities and entrepreneurs to participate in cultural and tourism-related activities.

Also Read: Guwahati: National silk technical seminar focuses on women, youth in sericulture