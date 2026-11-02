From New Delhi to Tawang: Sacred Buddha Relics Welcomed to Arunachal Pradesh for Historic Exposition

Tawang: In a deeply spiritual and historic moment, the sacred Piprahwa relics of Lord Buddha have officially arrived in Arunachal Pradesh, marking their return to the frontier state after 13 years. The holy relics, excavated from Kapilavastu and housed at the National Museum in New Delhi, were received with grand state honours at the Tawang Monastery by Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

The arrival coincided with a major international conference on "Buddhism: Dissemination in the Himalayan Region and Beyond", bringing together international scholars and spiritual leaders.

"This is a momentous occasion for the people of Arunachal Pradesh. The presence of these holy relics reinforces our state's profound civilisational links to the teachings of Lord Buddha," stated Chief Minister Pema Khandu during the reception ceremony. Union Minister Shekhawat added, "This exhibition reflects India’s enduring commitment to preserving, celebrating, and showcasing its timeless Buddhist heritage to the entire world."

Devotees and visitors can pay their respects according to the following state schedule:

Tawang Monastery: Today through November 7

TGL Monastery (Lower Gompa), Bomdila: November 8–13

Golden Pagoda, Namsai: November 14–20

Alongside the public veneration, visitors can explore a special documentary exhibition titled "Unearthing the Sacred Piprahwa," which details the archaeological discovery of the relics.

In a parallel milestone, the state has announced the formation of the Arunachal Buddhist Confederation to formally unite and support the state's diverse Mahayana and Theravada Buddhist communities.

The relics will remain in the state until November 21, when they are scheduled to return to New Delhi. Local authorities advise pilgrims traveling from Assam and beyond to secure their Inner Line Permits (ILPs) early and monitor mountain road conditions via the Sela Pass.