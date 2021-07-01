Team formed to probe road scam: Special Investigation Cell (SIC)

A CORRESPONDENT



ITANAGAR: The Special Investigation Cell (SIC) of State Police has said that the police are committed to the investigation of the Seppa-Chayangtajo (NEC) road scam and accordingly assured to book the culprits involved. SP (SIC-Vigilance) Hemant Tiwari on Wednesday informed that a dedicated investigation team has been constituted by the department to solve the scam. The team is headed by Investigating Officer (IO) Inspector S Roy along with Inspector T Habung and four other staff from SIC.

Also Read: NHAI okays Rs 1,823 crore for 49-km stretch in Dima Hasao

Also Watch:

