Three Arrested with Suspected Heroin in Arunachal

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: East Siang Police in Arunachal Pradesh, under Operation Dawn 2.0, busted a high-end vehicle-based drug peddling network and arrested three suspected drug peddlers after recovering suspected heroin, cash and a vehicle during an operation at Silluk village under Mebo Police Station, officials said on Friday. Police said they seized 21.4 grams of orange-coloured powder suspected to be heroin, four vials, two syringes, cash amounting to Rs 75,700 and a Toyota SUV during the operation carried out on May 6. Acting on specific intelligence inputs regarding illegal narcotics trafficking, a police team led by Ayup Boko, APPS, In-Charge ADS, laid a naka at Silluk Market during the evening hours.

The operation was conducted with the assistance of SI K Tangha, ASI R Lowang and other police personnel. Officials said the team intercepted the vehicle travelling from Roing towards Mebo and carried out a body and vehicle search in the presence of Executive Magistrate Toimi Tagi, Circle Officer of Mebo sub-division. During the search, police recovered the suspected contraband and other incriminating materials from the vehicle. The seized items were weighed, packed, sealed and documented following due legal procedures, while the entire operation was videographed to ensure transparency and procedural compliance.

Police apprehended all three accused persons and handed over the seized materials to Mebo Police Station for further legal action. Police said a case has been registered at Mebo Police Station under Section 21(b) of the NDPS Act read with Section 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigation is underway. East Siang Superintendent of Police Pankaj Lamba commended the police team for the successful operation and reiterated the district police’s zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking and related offences.

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