Demand for extension of Makum–Dangari railway line to Saikhowa and Roing

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: Renewing a long-pending demand, the Makum–Saikhowa (Sadiya) Ralpath Surakhya Samiti has urged the Government of India to extend the Makum–Dangari section of railway line up to Saikhowa and further to Roing in Arunachal Pradesh, restoring its pre-1950 alignment.

The demand comes in the wake of the Centre’s recent announcement emphasizing improved connectivity—road, rail, and air—in border areas. The committee stressed that the railway line, which existed before the devastating 1950 earthquake of Assam, should be revived and expanded to enhance regional connectivity and strategic importance.

The resolution was adopted during an extended meeting of the committee held on Wednesday at Gorkha Bhavan in Dhola.

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