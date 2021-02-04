Three militants arrested in Arunachal & Manipur

IMPHAL/ITANAGAR: During a joint operation on February 2 by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police led to apprehension of an active cadre of banned underground group of PLA from SekmaijinThongam area in Imphal West district.

During another joint operation, Assam Rifles personnel have apprehended cadres of National Socialist Council Nagaland (K) from the Pongchau Circle in Longding district of Arunachal Pradesh on February 1. Assam Rifles took to Twitter to share news of the bust. (Agencies)

