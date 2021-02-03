Rs 80 lakh seized in Mizoram; one held by Assam Rifles

AIZAWL: The Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles, under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), along with representatives of the YMA recovered unaccounted Indian currency amounting to Rs 80,00,000 at Zokhawthar in Mizoram on February 1.They also detained one individual.



Over the years, the Assam Rifles have been fighting the smuggling menace in Mizoram. It's operations have been successful in thwarting the smuggling nexus along the Indo-Myanmar border, stated a release.

SMUGGLED ARECA NUTS: Acting on a tipoff, security forces launched a joint operation and seized 240 bags of areca nuts at Tlangsam-Ruantlang in Mizoram on January 29. This operation against smuggling activities was carried out by a team of the Serchhip Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles and Custom Department, Zokhawthar, Champhai District.

The approximate value of the recovered areca nuts is Rs 40,32,000. The Customs Preventive Force Champhai District seized the contraband items, they also detained one individual, stated a release.

