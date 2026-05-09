Tiger returns to Arunachal sanctuary after nearly two decades

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: A tiger has been photographed for the first time in the D’Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary in Arunachal Pradesh, confirming the return of the big cat to the protected area after nearly two decades, forest department officials said on Friday. The tiger (Panthera tigris) was captured in a camera trap during the latest phase of wildlife surveys conducted in the sanctuary with technical support from the Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE).

Officials said the photographic evidence conclusively established the presence of the species in the landscape after months of systematic monitoring and field surveys.

According to forest department officials, frontline staff of the sanctuary had documented indirect signs of tiger movement over the past year, prompting multiple rounds of camera trapping and scientific monitoring.

Although initial efforts did not yield photographic evidence, officials continued the surveys with intensified efforts.

Officials said the latest surveys also recorded the Critically Endangered Chinese Pangolin (Manis pentadactyla) and the Endangered Hispid Hare (Caprolagus hispidus), a rare grassland specialist species, highlighting the rich biodiversity and conservation significance of the sanctuary.

Calling it a landmark moment, Divisional Forest Officer Kempi Ete said the tiger’s return reflected the resilience of the ecosystem and the impact of sustained conservation efforts in the area.

“This is an immensely proud and emotional moment for everyone associated with D’Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary,” Ete said.

She added that the tiger’s return after nearly two decades reflected the resilience of the ecosystem and the cumulative impact of sustained conservation efforts on the ground. Ete credited forest officials, frontline staff, Eco-Development Committee members and local community-based organisations for supporting conservation initiatives in the landscape, and reiterated the department’s commitment to strengthening habitat protection and securing a safe environment for wildlife.

Forest department officials said the confirmed presence of a tiger in the sanctuary marks a major ecological milestone, as the species serves as an apex predator and an important indicator of ecosystem health and habitat integrity.

Rajkamal Goswami, who leads ATREE’s biodiversity and bioresource conservation initiatives in Arunachal Pradesh, described the photographic evidence as a testament to the long-standing conservation work carried out in the sanctuary. He said the rediscovery could help bring greater conservation attention and support for scientific monitoring, stronger protection measures and sustained conservation action in the sanctuary, which is the only protected area in Arunachal Pradesh dominated by riparian grassland habitat. The forest department reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening scientific monitoring, habitat protection and community-led conservation efforts to ensure the long-term survival of wildlife in the landscape.

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