Indian Army Marks Operation Sindoor Anniversary with Commemorative Events Across Northeast

AGARTALA: The Indian Army on Friday continued commemorating the first anniversary of ‘Operation Sindoor’ by organising a series of events across several Northeastern states, officials said.

A defence spokesman said that the Red Shield Division and Spear Corps of the Indian Army organised a series of commemorative events across Agartala on Thursday and Friday. To mark the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, the Albert Ekka Brigade, under the aegis of the Red Shield Division and Spear Corps of the Indian Army, organised a series of commemorative events across Agartala.?

He said that the initiatives were aimed at honouring the legacy of the operation while inspiring the younger generation with stories of the Indian Armed Forces’ precision and resolve.

Operation Sindoor was a calibrated tri-services military response to the barbaric terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

Executed with surgical precision, the operation successfully neutralised terror infrastructure across the border without targeting civilian or military installations, demonstrating India’s strategic restraint and technological edge, the spokesman said.

The operation remains a landmark in modern Indian military history, highlighting the synergy between the Army, Navy and Air Force in defending the nation’s sovereignty. (IANS)

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