TRIHMS performs Arunachal Pradesh’s first kidney transplant

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) near Itanagar successfully performed Arunachal Pradesh's first kidney transplant on Sunday, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said.

The procedure was conducted with support from a team of senior transplant specialists from New Delhi-based Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. Khandu described the transplant as a major milestone in the State's healthcare journey.

He said the government had worked with Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for three years to build the capacity of doctors and nurses at TRIHMS and would seek to increase the number of kidney transplants in the coming days.

TRIHMS transplant surgeon Dr Naloh Mibang said the recipient was a 34-year-old man and the donor was his 45-year-old sister. Both were stable after the procedure and were expected to recover well. Health and Family Welfare Secretary Vivek H P said the transplant was conducted within the State's existing capacity, with neurologists and nephrologists available at TRIHMS. He said the initial focus would remain on limited procedures while medical staff underwent further training. Khandu said the government was also strengthening other departments at TRIHMS, with cardiology the next major focus. He said the cardiology programme, including DNB training, would be strengthened further.

On the cancer hospital at Midpu, Khandu said around 55 per cent of the construction work had been completed and the facility was expected to start functioning next year. The government had also enhanced financial assistance for organ transplants under the CM CARES initiative, raising support for kidney transplants from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12.5 lakh, bone marrow transplants from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 17.5 lakh and liver transplants from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 22.5 lakh.

Khandu said the government aimed to provide advanced medical treatment within Arunachal Pradesh and reduce the need for patients to travel to major cities for specialised care.

Also Read: Tawang Marathon 2026: CM Pema Khandu Unveils Identity to Promote Sports, Tourism