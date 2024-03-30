Memorandum of Understanding signed between Doomdooma College and Tai Sahitya Sabha

DOOMDOOMA: The History Department of Doomdooma College and the Tinsukia District Committee of Purbanchal Tai Sahitya Sabha (PTSS) signed an academic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Friday. The signing ceremony was attended by Dr. Deepak Kumar Mahanta, Vice-Principal, Doomdooma College, Deepak Ranjan Baruah, Co-ordinator, Internal Quality Assurance Cell, Doomdooma College, PTSS President Atul Phukan , secretary Pushpa Saikia, Tinsukia District Committee president Loknath Mohan, secretary Ratul Gogoi, Head of History Department, Professor Monimala Borah, Head of English Department, Dr. Champa Rao Mohan, Head of Economics Department Anjoo Konwar, Associate Professor of History Department, Madhurjya Mahanta, Assistant Professor Dwijendra Kumar Sarma and several other office bearers of the PTSS. The event was moderated by Assistant Professor of History Department Tinamoni Rajkumari.

The MoU was signed between the two sides with a view to attain academic excellence in the study and research of the Tai language. Therefore, it is important to take into consideration the importance of the Tai language in the new education policy and the benefits of the Tai language in the academic aspect.

The handwritten magazine ‘Satirtha’ published by the students of the History Department of Doomdooma College was unveiled in the programme which was concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Dr. Padmakshi Kakoti, Assistant Professor, Department of History.

Also Read: Assam: Demow BPHC ASHA workers’ convention 2023-24 organized

Also Watch: