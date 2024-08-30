Urban Development Minister Inspects Government Projects in Pasighat

PASIGHAT: Minister of Urban Development, Balo Raja, on Wednesday, inspected various projects being executed under Pasighat Smart City Mission, including IGJHSS Auditorium, Rehabilitation Centre, Sewage Treatment Plant and Solid Waste Management, Siang River Front Development, Smart Parking, Daying Ering Stadium, ICCC, and Smart City Guest House, etc.

The Minister also asked the companies executing the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) and Sewage Waste Management Plant (SWM) to speed up their works for efficient city waste management.

The Minister was accompanied by the local MLA Tapi Darang, Divisional Commissioner Vivek Pandey, CE (UD and Housing), Taring Darang, DC. Tayi Taggu, SP Sachin Kr Singhal, Director (Town Planning) Likha Suraj, Smart City CEO Manjuli Komut, PMC Chief Councillor Okiam Moyong Borang, and host officers and leaders today The visiting dignitary, along with the Divisional Commissioner, appreciated the efforts of the Pasighat Smart City Development Corporation Ltd. (PSCDCL) in implementing the many innovative assets and facilities created under the smart city mission to transform the city in all aspects for the citizens. They also emphasized the need to incorporate new and additional scopes in the projects.

Also Read: Tripura Floods: Central team reaches Tripura to assess damage caused by floods

Also Watch: