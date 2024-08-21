Assam: National Seminar on Ethnic Identities and Multiculturalism Held at Dr. Birinchi Kr Baruah College, Puranigudam

NAGAON: The Department of Political Science, Dr. Birinchi Kr Baruah College, Puranigudam, organized a two-day national seminar on ‘ethnic identities, multiculturalism, and democracy in context to North East India’ recently, both offline and online, at the college auditorium. A noted professor, Department of Political Science, Gauhati University, Dr. Akhil Ranjan Dutta, attended the seminar as the chief keynote speaker, while HoD, Department of Political Science at Rabindranath Tagore University, Hojai Dr. Prem Sagar Prasad, was present as the resource person. The principal of the college, Dr. Nripen Ch Das, chaired the event, and HoD, Department of Political Science, Dr. Kr Baruah College, Puranigudam, professor Ankur Pratim Mahanta, presented a brief note on the objectives of the seminar.

While addressing the occasion, Dr. Akhil Ranjan Dutta asserted that the entire Northeast India is a society with diverse cultures and traditions, and if its respective identities, cultures, and glories are not recognized, they will be disrespected. The conflicts and mental anguish which were seen among the indigenous ethnic people of the region, can be somewhat alleviated by the ideals of multiculturalism, which apparently will help to establish a strong and healthy democracy. Hundreds of students as well as teachers of the college participated in the seminar as well as its online version.

Also Read: Assam: Moral Policing Sparks Outrage As Couple Assaulted By Youth Gang In Bijni

Also Watch: