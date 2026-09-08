Vice-President Radhakrishnan Begins Two-Day Visit to Arunachal Pradesh

A CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan will arrive in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday evening from Manipur on a two-day visit to the northeastern state, officials said on Monday.

Radhakrishnan is currently on a four-day tour of Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, beginning Sunday, and Arunachal will be the final leg of his visit to the region.

On Wednesday, the Vice-President will attend a special session of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly and visit the Assembly Gallery-cum-Museum, officials said.

His itinerary also includes visits to Nyedar Namlo (Prayer Hall), the Jawaharlal Nehru State Museum and the Donyi Polo Mission School for the Hearing and Visually Impaired in Itanagar.

Radhakrishnan is also likely to interact with Chief Minister Pema Khandu and senior government officials during his stay in the state.

His visit is expected to highlight Arunachal Pradesh's rich cultural heritage and the importance of education and inclusive development, particularly through his scheduled visits to the state museum and the school for children with hearing and visual impairments, officials said.

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