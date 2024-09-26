Villagers Will Never Let Go of Their Land to Assam,’ Asserts Durpai Boundary Dispute Committee

ITANAGAR: The Durpai area boundary dispute committee said that the villagers of Durpai will never let go of an inch of their land to the Assam counterpart. And to ensure that, the villagers will go to every extent to protect their ancestral land. The statement came a day before the meeting of Chief Minister Pema Khandu with the six Chairmen of the regional committees examining the present status of border dispute with Assam.

The chairman of the committee, Reli Kena, said that around 500 villagers are settled in the Durpai village under Kangku circle of the Lower Siang district. And, the entire villagers are not satisfied with the regional committee report. According to the MoU signed between the government of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, Durpai village is situated more than 3km away from HPTC boundary inside Assam.

He said this is wrong and absolutely illegal because the State of Arunachal Pradesh always opposed HTPC boundary and the very concept of 3km away from HPTC boundary is arbitrary and meaningless and not based on any logic.

"We the villagers of Durpai cannot be landlocked with the state of Assam, which will be a gross violation of the Constitutional rights of the villagers of Durpai. Moreover, there is enough area between Assam and Durpai area where the boundary can be demarcated," he said, adding that three is no need for an area of exchange.

He said the meeting of the regional committee with the CM should be in favour of the public of the Durpai village. And, any negative outcome against the locals of the village will be not tolerated.

"We are the original inhabitants of the state, and have been part and parcel of it since time immemorial. With no circumstances, we will permit our land to be transferred to the state of Assam and for that," he added.

He also informed that most of the boundary dispute in the Lower Siang district has been resolved, except for the Durpai village. The reason behind it is because of the non-involvement of villagers in the meeting and their consent were ignored.

Meanwhile, the dispute committee General Secretary, Regi Bui said that they have enough evidence to substantiate their claims that they are the original inhabitants of the area. He said, the people of the village have been paying taxes to the Indian government since NEFA days.

The Assam government claims the 60km area of the boundary and its nearby area as its own, according to the map designed in the year 1951. However, the people of Arunachal Pradesh have already been settled in the area, and never were part of Assam.

"We avail our administration works and government benefits from our state, Arunachal. There is no evidence that our land falls under the Assam jurisdiction. Therefore, the state government should never let the area be given to the Assam counterpart," he added.

Also Read: Manipur MLA Demands Clarity on Kuki Militants' Entry

Also Watch: