Wangcha Queen Laptang Rani Chasam Lowang Passes Away in Arunachal

ITANAGAR: Laptang Rani Chasam Lowang, the revered Wangcha Queen of Old Laptang village and wife of Dingwang Lowang of Tirap district in Arunachal Pradesh, passed away on Saturday at her residence following a prolonged illness. She was 79. Born on January 1, 1946, at Kaimai village to Tejam Tongluk, she was a trailblazer among Kaimai women, notable for adopting the saree/mekhela in the 1950s and 1960s and for her proficiency in Assamese—remarkable achievements for her time. Her marriage to the educated chief Dingwang Lowang combined elegance with leadership. Chasam Lowang earned admiration for her strength, honesty, and queenly demeanor. She will be fondly remembered by both the Kaimai and Laptang communities as a trendsetter and a woman of unwavering integrity.

