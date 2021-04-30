With 165 new COVID-19 cases, Arunachal Pradesh tally rises to 18,062

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: At least 165 more people, including eight security personnel, tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the tally in the State to 18,062. The death toll remained unchanged at 58. Barring 32, all fresh cases are asymptomatic, said State Surveillance Officer (SSO) DrLobsangJampa.

Of the 165 new cases, 139 were detected through rapid antigen test, 19 via TrueNAT and seven with the help of RT-PCR.

The Capital Complex Region recorded the maximum number of new cases at 44 followed by Lower Dibang Valley at 43; West Kameng at 13; Papumpare at 13; Lohit at nine; Changlang at seven; Tawang at six; five cases each from Lower Subansiri and Longding; three each from Anjaw, Tirap, West Siang, East Siang and Namsai; besides one case each from Upper Siang, PakkeKessang, East Kameng, Upper Subansiri, Lower Siang and KraDaadi districts.

Among the fresh cases are six Army personnel from the West Kameng-based National Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (NIMAS) and two IRBnjawans, who had recently returned from Bihar.

A total of 19 labourers of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) were also found to have contracted the disease. Accordingly, the number of active patients in the State rose to 966.

At least 17 more people recuperated from the disease on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries in the State to 17,038. The recovery rate stood at 94.33 per cent and the positivity rate at 5.35 per cent.

The Capital Complex Region -- comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas -- has the highest number of active cases at 252, followed by Lower Dibang Valley district at 240, West Kameng at 83, Papumpare (70), East Siang (58), Lower Subansiri (46), Tawang (39), Changlang (32), Lohit (28), Namsai (26) and Tirap (21).

PakkeKessang district also accounted for 17 active cases, West Siang (14), Upper Subansiri (9), Lower Siang (8), Anjaw (7), Longding (6), three each in Leparada and East Kameng and two each in Upper Siang and KraDaadi district respectively.

As many as 4,47,019 samples have been tested so far, including 3,692 on Wednesday, added DrJampa.

Meanwhile, a total of 2,34,873 people have been inoculated across the State since the vaccination drive began in January this year, informed State Immunization Officer DrDimongPadung.

Also Read: Professor Sarat Mahanta memorial lecture postponed due to COVID 19

Also Watch: 5-month old baby tests positive for COVID-19 in Naharkatiya





