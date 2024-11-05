Woman Delivers Healthy Baby in Moving Ambulance with EMT's Help in Arunachal

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: A healthy baby was delivered by a woman inside a moving ambulance with the help of emergency medical technician (EMT) Womroi Jugli on Mondayin Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The ambulance provided by the EMRI Green Health Services, was transporting a pregnant woman Manju Nath of Sikao village of Changlang district to CHC Miao, sources from the district informed.

On the way the lady experienced severe labour pain and the EMT got into her role of a nurse and with utmost precision helped the lady deliver a baby girl inside the ambulance, they said. Both the mother and the baby are healthy and later were admitted to CHC Miao for post-natal care.

During the course of the journey the pilot of the ambulance Kampa Taikam, steered the vehicle with utmost care. The EMT and the pilot were thanked and appreciated by the parents of the newly born and the hospital staff for their prompt act.

EMRI Green Health Services, provide free 108 emergency ambulance services across the northeastern state.

The 108 free emergency ambulance services were launched in the state by EMRI Green Health Services, formerly known as GVK EMRI, on June 21, 2021 by Chief Minister Pema Khandu and since then the ambulance service has served more than 23,000 beneficiaries across the state.

