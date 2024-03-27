Assam News

Morigaon: Interactive session held in Krishi Vigyan Kendra ( KVK), Jargaon With New Zealand’s Special Agriculture Trade Envoy

MORIGAON: In a bid to develop agri-trade, a three member team of delegates of New Zealand visited the Krishi Vigyan Kendra ( KVK), Jargaon, Morigaon district. The four-member team of delegates led by the Special Agriculture Trade Envoy  Hamish Marr interacted with the heads of Assam Agriculture University, KVK and the members of  Farmers’ organization ‘Poohar Agro Producer Company Ltd.’  in the conference hall of KVK, Jargaon, Morigaon.

