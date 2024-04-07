Workshop on basic laboratory skills on microbiology held at Dhing College

NAGAON: A five day-long workshop on ‘Basic Laboratory Skills on Microbiology’ was organized at Dhing College recently by Advance Institutional Level Biotech Hub, Dhing College, Nagaon.

The objective of the Basic Laboratory Skills course in Microbiology is to equip students with foundational knowledge and practical proficiency essential for conducting laboratory experiments in the field of microbiology. Through hands-on training and theoretical instruction, students will develop competency in fundamental laboratory techniques, including aseptic techniques, microscopy, culturing and staining methods and biochemical assays.

Similarly, a subsequent two days post Covid women entrepreneurial programme was also organized by the Advance Institutional Level Biotech Hub, Dhing College, Nagaon.

The main objective of the programme was to empower women entrepreneurs who have been affected by the pandemic, providing them with the necessary support, resources, and skills to rebuild and thrive in the post-pandemic economy.

Dr Biman Hazarika, principal of the college, inaugurated the programme. Dr Manoj Kr Saikia, Founder Coordinator of the Advanced Institutional Level Biotech Hub at Dhing College, was present as the chief guest and delivered the keynote speech.

Dr Sanjeeb Kumar Nath, Co-ordinator of the Advanced Institutional Level Biotech Hub and Head of the Department of Botany, elucidated the objectives of the workshop and hands-on training activities. Apart from the inaugural session, a series of technical sessions followed by daily hands-on practical sessions was also organized. Over 35 participants, comprising students, faculty, and resource persons, actively participated in the comprehensive event.

