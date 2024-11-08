Workshop on Emerging Tech and AI Held in Arunachal Pradesh

A Correspondent

ITANAGAR: A workshop on emerging tech and AI was successfully conducted by the Department of Information Technology and Communication, government of Arunachal Pradesh, on Thursday. The workshop was conducted in collaboration with the National e-Governance Division (NeGD), the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), and the Government of India under its capacity building scheme.

The main objective of this workshop was to create awareness and equip government officers with the skills to identify high-impact technology opportunities and to facilitate the development of policies and strategies that adapt to evolving digital landscapes, enhancing service delivery.

Manish Kumar Gupta, Chief Secretary, while inaugurating the workshop shared his insights on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in governance and administration and highlighted both its advantages and challenges based on his experiences. He also underscored the state’s commitment to digital transformation to enable more responsive and effective policymaking.

