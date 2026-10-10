ZSI Workshop Stresses Himalayan Peatlands' Role in Climate Change Mitigation

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ITANAGAR: The Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) organised a workshop in Tawang on Friday to highlight the role of Himalayan peatlands in carbon storage, biodiversity conservation and climate change mitigation.

Titled "Indian Himalayan Peatlands: Conserving Nature's Carbon Stores for a Safer Planet", the workshop was held at the IIM Shillong satellite centre in Tawang in collaboration with the National Mission on Himalayan Studies under the Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry.

Tawang Additional Deputy Commissioner Rinchin Leta delivered the inaugural address. Piyush Gaikwad, Divisional Forest Officer of Tawang, and Biswajit Mandal, Deputy Commandant of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, also attended the programme.

Dr Jasmine P, Scientist E and principal investigator of the project at ZSI headquarters, outlined the workshop's objectives. A pamphlet on Himalayan peatland conservation was also released.

The technical sessions covered peatland characteristics, biodiversity, ecological functions, microbial communities, bryophytes and conservation measures.

Experts highlighted the importance of protecting peatlands, which store substantial amounts of carbon through the accumulation of partially decomposed plant material under waterlogged conditions. They warned that environmental degradation could reduce their carbon-storage capacity and release greenhouse gases, further contributing to climate change.

The workshop emphasised scientific research, institutional cooperation and community participation in safeguarding these fragile ecosystems in the Indian Himalayan region.

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