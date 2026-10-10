Pradyot Bikram to remain TIPRA Motha adviser despite quitting active politics

CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: TIPRA Motha founder Pradyot Bikram Kishor Manikya Debbarman has decided to quit active politics, but he will continue to advise the party whenever necessary. Senior party leader and MLA Ranjit Debbarma said that 'Bubagra' (Maharaj) had clarified that he would remain beside the Tiprasa people whenever they needed his service.

Pradyot Bikram Kishor, who was the founding president of the party, had relinquished the post earlier to relieve himself of his responsibilities but had continued as a party activist. Citing the reasons behind the royal scion's decision to quit active politics, Ranjit said his health was not good and that a major concern was the health of Rajmata Bibhu Kumari Devi. "Pradyot ji wants to be beside his mother," Ranjit said.

He said that, under Pradyot Kishor's guidance, the party leaders had gained maturity and would now be able to run the organisation on their own. They would, of course, seek his advice whenever necessary. He claimed that the party would continue to follow the path laid down by Bubagra. Ranjit added that the Tiprasa people also expected Pradyot to get married, as they wanted a next generation. Ranjit also acknowledged that Pradyot Bikram Kishor was frustrated with some leaders, including the present minister Animesh Debbarma and MLA Chitta Ranjan Debbarma. He said Bubagra had made them Executive Members (EMs), MLAs and ministers, among other positions, but they had betrayed him. Ranjit said the party had entered the state ministry because of Animesh, although many party members had opposed the move.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh to hold special voter enrolment drive