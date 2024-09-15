10-Day Cultural Workshop on Bodo Dance and Musical Instruments Concludes at Bodoland University

KOKRAJHAR: The closing ceremony of the 10-day cultural workshop on Bodo traditional dance and musical instruments being held at Bodoland University, Kokrajhar concluded on Friday. Organized by Bodoland University unit ABSU under the Bodofa Mission for Sustainable Change, the workshop aimed at preserving and promoting Bodo culture among the youths.

Pabit Narzary, general secretary of the Bodoland University unit ABSU, presided over the meeting and was attended by the students, faculty members and cultural enthusiasts. Rwdwm Basumatary, president of Bodoland University unit ABSU, delivered a keynote speech, highlighting the significance of the cultural heritage and its role in shaping its identity.

Renowned artiste Karanjit Brahma led the workshop, providing hands-on training on traditional Bodo dances like Bagurumba, Jara Pagla and Rwnshwndri, as well as instrumental skills on the Kham, Sifung and Serja. Participants showcased their newfound skills in a vibrant cultural performance, marking the conclusion of the workshop.

