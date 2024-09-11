North East Science Movement and Bodoland University Host One-Day Electronics and Robotics Workshop

KOKRAJHAR: A one-day electronics and robotics workshop was organized by the North East Science Movement, the Northeast initiative of Vijnana Bharati in association with Bodoland University at the conference hall of the BU on Saturday.

In the event around 41 school students of class VII to class X from four neighbouring schools-Don Bosco High School, Amguri, Gaurang High School, Gyanjyoti Jatiya Vidyalaya and Debargaon Higher Secondary School participated accompanied by some teachers.

Director General of the Northeast Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) Dr. Arun Kumar Sarma graced the occasion as chief guest. The programme started with the welcome speech delivered by the chief patron- Vice Chancellor of Bodoland University Prof. (Dr.) B. L. Ahuja followed by short interactions of other distinguished guests with students. For the technical session NESM invited Robotics Club of CIT, Kokrajhar as technical partner. Technical session involved both theory and hands-on practice activities. The students seemed very interested and enthusiastic.

