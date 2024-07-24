10-Day Workshop on Jyoti Sangeet and Bishnu Rabha Sangeet Concludes in Lakhimpur District

LAKHIMPUR: A 10-day-long workshop on Jyoti Sangeet and Bishnu Rabha Sangeet, organized by Milan Moina Parijat of Lakhimpur district at Medhichuk Gaon Namghar premises in order to spread the cultural contributions of “Rupkonwar” Jyoti Prasad Agarwala and “Kalaguru” Bishnu Prasad Rabha among the upcoming generations, concluded on Monday. Vocal artistes Dilip Pujari of Bihupuria and Shiromoni Gogoi of Lakhimpur Sangeet Mahavidyalay took part as resource persons in the workshop while retired police officer Naba Kumar Borah shouldered the responsibility of supervisor of the event. The concluding session of the workshop commenced with retired teacher Powal Chandra Borah in the chair wherein retired Principal of Dhemaji College, Dr Puspa Nath Borah delivered lecture as guests of honour. Uttar Lakhimpur Jila Moina Parijat president Gopal Chandra Hazarika, secretary Tirtha Ranjan Sarmah, Subansiri Moina Parijat secretary Paban Borah along with a galaxy of prominent persons were present in the event as special guests.

In the same event, cultural activists Prasanta Bhuyan and Chakra Gogoi were felicitated for their contributions to the cultural field. Namghar Management Committee secretary Kumud Borah, while extending votes of thanks, appreciated Nagara Nam workshop resource person Prafulla Saikia, Diha Nam workshop resource person Gagan Sonowal, Bhaona trainer Jeevan Saikia, Jyoti Sangeet and others for their admirable cooperation to make the very event a successful one. Nagara Nam, Diha Nam and Bhaona workshop were held a few days back. More than 70 children participated in the Jyoti Sangeet and Bishnu Rabha Sangeet workshop as trainees.

