Assam: Krishi Vigyan Kendra animal health camp held in Lakhimpur

LAKHIMPUR: Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), Lakhimpur, Assam Agricultural University, organized an animal health camp as a post-flood contingency measure at Rangpuria Jaradhara village under Boginodi block on Friday in collaboration with the District Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department and Lakhimpur College of Veterinary Science, Joyhing.

The health camp was conducted under the chairmanship of senior scientist and head of KVK, Lakhimpur, Dr. Prodip Handique and officiated by subject matter specialist (Animal Science) Dr. Arindam Chakraborty. The veterinary officers, Dr. Diganta Pegu and Dr. Taslima Ahmed from the district Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department, and assistant professors from Lakhimpur College of Veterinary Science, Dr. Donna Phangchopi, Dr. Nayanjyoti Pathak, and Dr. Priyanka Konwar, acted as resource persons.

More than 300 livestock and poultry were treated for various disease conditions, along with the distribution of mineral mixtures and supplements to provide much-needed support and relief to the livestock rearers of the village. KVK, Lakhimpur, organized another similar animal health camp post-flood at Kalitatup village under Lakhimpur Block on Saturday in collaboration with the District Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department and the Lakhimpur College of Veterinary Science.

The health camp was conducted under the chairmanship of senior scientist and head, KVK Lakhimpur Dr. Prodip Handique ; associate dean, Lakhimpur College of Veterinary Science Dr. Uma Ram Tamuli ; and DVO Dr. Akshay Kesari, and officiated by subject matter specialist (Animal Science) Dr. Arindam Chakraborty. Veterinary officers Dr. Jugal Kalita and Dr. Jyotsna Devi from the district Veterinary and AH Department, assistant Professors from Lakhimpur College of Veterinary Science, Dr. Donna Phangchopi, Dr. Priyanka Konwar, Dr. Aditya Baruah, and Dr. Dwipjyoti Mahanta acted as resource persons. More than 500 animals, including livestock and poultry, were treated for various disease conditions.

