10 nominations cleared in Dhekiajuli, 7 Independents add twist to contest

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: The 65-Dhekiajuli Assembly constituency has taken centre stage in the upcoming Assam Legislative Assembly election, with an unusually crowded and dynamic contest set to unfold on April 9. After a day marked by scrutiny and objections, all ten candidates who filed nominations from the constituency have been declared valid, paving the way for a high-voltage electoral battle. Notably, Batash Urang’s nomination was also accepted by the election commission officials.

What makes this election in Dhekiajuli particularly noteworthy is the remarkable rise of independent candidates. Out of the ten contenders, seven are contesting without party affiliation, an uncommon development that has significantly altered the traditional political equations in the constituency.

The contest is anchored by sitting MLA and Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who is seeking a third consecutive term. Despite facing minor procedural objections during scrutiny, his nomination was cleared, allowing him to defend the seat held by the BJP since 2021.

Opposing him is Batash Orang of the Indian National Congress, regarded as a strong challenger in this election. His nomination also came under scrutiny due to alleged discrepancies in documentation, but election officials ultimately validated his candidature, ensuring a direct contest between the ruling party and the opposition. Also in the fray is Ranjay Basumatary of the Voters Party International, who returns to contest once again, aiming to attract voters looking beyond the mainstream political parties.

However, the defining feature of this election remains the presence of seven independent candidates: Anchuma Basumatary, Ashrab Ali, Dogambar Basumatary, Chamchul Haque, Tarsius Topno, Rashid Ali, and Ladilas Induwar. Political observers believe their participation could play a crucial role in splitting votes across key communities, making the outcome far less predictable than in previous elections.

Also Read: Assam Assembly Election 2026: 776 Nominations Valid, 3,591 Micro Observers to Be Deployed on Poll Day