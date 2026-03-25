Scrutiny halted in Dhekiajuli after BJP–Congress raise objections over nomination papers

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: Political tensions escalated sharply in the 65-Dhekiajuli Assembly constituency on Tuesday after both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC) lodged formal objections against each other’s candidates during the scrutiny phase of nomination papers.

Congress candidate Batash Orang submitted a written complaint to the returning officer, alleging multiple discrepancies in the nomination documents filed by the BJP candidate. In his letter dated March 24, Orang pointed out several anomalies, including the absence of a photograph in one nomination form, missing or altered pages, and incomplete information.

In a counter move, the BJP also filed a complaint against Batash Orang, alleging that his affidavit contained certain inconsistencies. While details of the BJP’s objections were not officially disclosed, party sources claimed that the discrepancies warranted closer scrutiny by election officials.

Amid the growing controversy, the scrutiny process of nomination papers has been temporarily suspended. Election authorities have announced that the final decision will be taken on Wednesday at 11:00 am.

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