Lakhimpur Hosts Yogasana Competition for 10th International Yoga Day at North Lakhimpur University

LAKHIMPUR: The Lakhimpur District Administration and the District Health Society (AYUSH), in collaboration with North Lakhimpur University, organized a yogasana competition in connection with the 10th International Yoga Day. The competition will be held at North Lakhimpur University auditorium on June 15 from 10.00 am in four age categories. The first category is for the participants aged up to 10 years, the second category is for participants aged above 10 years to 18 years, the third category is for the participants aged above 18 years to 35 years and the fourth category is for the participants aged above 35 years.

