Road Safety Meeting in Dima Hasao Addresses Accident Prevention and Enforcement

HAFLONG: District Commissioner, Dima Hasao and Chairman of District Road Safety Committee (DRSC), Simanta Kumar Das, ACS in presence of Superintendent of Police, Dima Hasao, Mayank Kumar, IPS held a road safety meeting with all the DRSC members present at the District Commissioner's Conference hall, Haflong on Wednesday.

The agenda reviewed in the meeting were action taken by Dima Hasao Police of accident data and details of the scheme related to cashless treatment for road accident victims, action taken by transport department, NHAI, and PWD regarding the installation of reflectors, banners, painting of speed breakers and permanent reflectors on the Lanka - Umrangso road stretch and installation of road safety sign boards at various location etc in the district.

In the meeting District Commissioner directed the DRSC members to continue their drive against illegal sale of liquor on roadside dhabas and hotels etc. All the members are also directed to continue their drive against road accidents through awareness programme, naka checking, awareness through social media etc. The meeting was also attended by, ADC James Aind, ACS, DTO, Dima Hasao, Dr. Parikshit Barman Thaosen, Haflong Civil Hospital, officials from NHAI and several other head of departments.

