100 Members of Ethnic Tribes Rejoin Hinduism After Converting to Christianity in Amsoi, Assam

JAGIROAD: One hundred members of 20 families belonging to ethnic tribes have rejoined Hinduism on Sunday after converting to Christianity earlier, at Amsoi near Jagiroad. A conspiracy to convert simple tribal people to Christianity in Assam with great secrecy and various temptations is allegedly going on. There are many tribal people living a simple life in different parts of Jagiroad who have fallen into the trap of Christian missionaries. But the converts to Christianity are now back in consciousness. They have realized the importance of their religion and have returned to their religion in order to preserve the culture of the seven generations. The All Hindu Religion and Culture Protection Committee is assisting these converts in returning to their faith. The 100 victims of more than 20 families who were earlier converted to Christianity have come back to their original religion Hinduism at a rescue ceremony organized by the Sadao Hindu Dharma-Sanskriti Suraksha Samiti at Amsoi in Jagiroad.

