Dhubri Nagar Unit of Seemanta Chetna Manch Purvottar Hosts Patriotic Cultural Event at Police Reserve Community Hall

DHUBRI: Dhubri Nagar unit of the Seemanta Chetna Manch Purvottar staged a cultural event on patriotic songs at Dhubri Police Reserve Community Hall on Sunday. The theme of the song was selected as “Sharhad Tujhe Pranam” with the aim to foster a sense of patriotism and cultural fabric among the local people.

The dance to the tune of song competition was divided into two groups, first age group was between 8 to 14 years and second group was between 15 to 20 years.

Altogether 18 groups from various parts of Dhubri district joined the competition and jury constituted by eminent dancers were adjudged 1st, 2nd and 3rd from each group and given away Rs 11,000, Rs.9000 and Rs. 7000 respectively by the distinguished guest in the evening on the same day.

Talking to The Sentinel president of Dhubri Nagar unit of Seemanta Chetana Manch Purvottar, Udayan Chakraborty informed that competition evoked strong feelings, respect and honour for those who protect the country’s borders.

“Patriotic songs and dance is a medium to reach to the people faster and instill a sense of nationalism and solidarity particularly among the people who are living in the border villages in the district,” Chakraborty said.

