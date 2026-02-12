105 SMCs honoured with Bidyalay Sarathi Bonta Awards in Biswanath

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The best School Management Committee (SMC) awards, titled ‘Bidyalay Sarathi Bonta, 2025-26’, were presented to 105 primary and upper primary school management committees of the district by Samgra Shiksha Abhiyan, Biswanath, on Monday.

The awards recognize schools that have made significant improvements in the educational environment, academic progress, co-curricular activities, and public involvement. Selection was based on factors such as effective nutrition management, initiatives under the Vidyanjali scheme, active participation of SMC members in school development, and the ability to create a positive, far-reaching impact on society.

The awards were presented at a function held at PM Shri Bargang Higher Secondary School, presided over by Kushal Bhuyan, Secretary of the District Academic Council and Headmaster of Pub Brahmajan High School. The event was inaugurated by Chitra Ranjan Roy, Principal of PM Shri Bargang Higher Secondary School. The Chief Guest, Kabita Kakati Konwar, Additional District Commissioner (Education), Biswanath, delivered an insightful speech. The programme was conducted by District Planning Officer Bedbrat Bora.

Also Read: Assam: Demow Police Station wins best police station award