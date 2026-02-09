Assam: Demow Police Station wins best police station award

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: The Demow PS has been selected as the best police station in Assam by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). According to information received, the Demow police station has been awarded for maintaining good relations with the public, maintaining law and order, and expediting criminal investigations. The Demow PS team, led by Bisadu Singpho, Officer-in-Charge, expressed joy on the receipt of the news.

Also Read: Sivasagar District Police Conducts Awareness Programme on 3 New Criminal Laws at Demow Police Station