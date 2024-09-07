Tinsukia IMA Marks Lokabandhu Day, Celebrating Dr. Bhubeneswar Borooah's Legacy

TINSUKIA: The Tinsukia branch of Indian Medical Association observed the Lokabandhu Day, the birth anniversary of Dr Bhubeneswar Borooah, legendary physician and philanthropist of Assam at IMA House Tinsukia on Wednesday. The programme began with paying of tributes and lighting of earthen lamps at the bust of Dr Borooah by the members and invited guests.

The open programme was chaired by Dr Robin Chetia president of IMA Tinsukia branch. The secretary of the branch Dr Rashmita Upadhaya laid the objective of the meeting. The senior most member and former president Dr Nareswar Dutta at length narrated the life and contribution of Dr Borooah in society, education etc. The branch’s annual newsletter ‘Tinima’ dedicated to Dr Borooah was also released on the occasion. The event also witnessed felicitation to 2 persons namely Dr Rishi Das educationist and journalist and Jainal Abedin (Benu) an environmental activist. The programme was attended by a good number of doctors and their families and concluded with vote of thanks by Dr Phani Saikia.

