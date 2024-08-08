BJP South Kamrup Mahila Morcha and Boko Mandal Celebrate 10th National Handloom Day at Chilarai Bhawan

BOKO: BJP South Kamrup Mahila Marcha in collaboration with Boko Mandal BJP committee celebrated 10th National Handloom Day at Chilarai Bhawan in Boko on Wednesday. On this occasion, women from the Boko area exhibited various handloom items at the venue. BJP state Mahila Morcha president Sapna Baniya, Kamrup District Mahila Morcha president Joshna Kalita, BJP Kamrup district president Anjan Goswami took part as chief guest in the programme. During the programme, BJP Kamrup district president Anjan Goswami elaborated on the various insurance related schemes for the weavers, which were introduced by the central government. Goswami explained about PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojna, PM Suraksha Bima Yojna and Mahatma Gandhi Bunkar Bima Yojna among the women and weavers present in the meeting.

